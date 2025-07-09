Japanese anime as well as animation produced in other countries are proving to be a growth engine for streaming services, with Netflix leading the highly competitive race.

Anime series have emerged as massive hits for the American streaming platform and have resonated globally. “Sakamoto Days,” which is about a retired legendary hitman, was on Netflix’s global top 10 list for weeks, and “Baki Hanma” and “Pokemon Concierge” were also popular on the service.

“Anime is no longer niche. It’s mainstream,” Netflix said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that more than half of its global users watch anime.