Jakub Vrana sparks Capitals in win over Canadiens

The Washington Capitals proved they can score a lot of goals even without Alex Ovechkin.

Jakub Vrana had a goal and an assist as the Eastern Conference-leading Capitals beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 Monday night for their fourth straight win.

Tom Wilson, Travis Boyd and Nicklas Backstrom also scored for the Capitals, and T.J. Oshie had two assists. Washington, 7-1-0 in its last eight games at Bell Centre, was without star forward Alex Ovechkin while he missed his first game this season to serve a one-game suspension for skipping the All-Star Game.

“That’s a big goal-scoring loss for us there, but we stuck together as a team,” Vrana said. “We still kept creating chances today, especially that fourth line. They played really good. . . . That was a great team win. It’s really important, coming into the playoffs, to know that.”

Braden Holtby made 31 saves and improved to 14-2-2 in his career against Montreal.

Jeff Petry and Dale Weise scored for the Canadiens, who began the night 10 points out of a playoff spot. Carey Price stopped 36 shots.

Washington has been struggling lately with the man advantage but the Capitals managed to score with Max Domi in the box. Trailing 1-0, Wilson beat Price short side, between pad and post, on a pass from Vrana behind the net with 1:30 left in the first to tie the score. Vrana extended his point streak to nine games.

The Capitals took a 2-1 lead 2:03 into the second when Petry accidentally kicked a loose puck behind his own goal line. The last Washington player to touch the puck was Boyd, who was credited with his third of the year.

A great play by Evgeny Kuznetsov make it 3-1 with 5:09 left in the middle period. Kuznetsov stripped veteran Shea Weber of the puck in the corner and directed it into the slot while lying on the ice, which led to Vrana scoring between Price’s legs.

Montreal coach Claude Julien blamed the loss on a mistake-filled and disorganized second period.

“We’re digging ourselves into a hole sometimes,” Julien said. “It’s not always a case of bad luck. Sometimes it’s a lack of concentration. If you want to win, you can’t play that way.

“Our sloppiness is costing us games and we can’t afford to be sloppy.”

The Canadiens fired 15 shots on net in the third period and felt they got one goal back when Joel Armia nearly scored, but Holtby narrowly snagged the puck off the line.

“We had a ton of good scoring chances but Holtby made some big saves for them,” Montreal rookie Nick Suzuki said. “We have to find a way to put them in the net. There were some pretty crazy bounces.”

Weise did beat Holtby on the backhand a few minutes later, at 7:30, for his first of the season in his 500th career NHL game. But Holtby shut the door for the remainder of the game as Washington improved to 19-6-1 on the road.

Backstrom added the empty netter with 23 seconds remaining.

An unconventional odd-man rush led to the game’s first goal at 1:55 of the first. Tomas Tatar hit the breaks and held onto the puck on a 3-on-2, long enough for Petry to creep in behind the Capitals defense. Tatar then fed Petry, who slid the puck under Holtby’s outstretched right pad on the backhand.

Both teams were coming off their bye week and it showed in the first with numerous broken plays, offsides and icings.

Canucks 3, Blues 1

In Vancouver, J.T. Miller scored twice as the Canucks extended their home-ice unbeaten streak with a triumph over St. Louis.

Vancouver is 9-0-0 in its past nine home games, tying the fourth-longest home winning streak in franchise history. The streak has powered the Canucks to a 12-3-0 record in their past 15 games, and their rise to first place in the Pacific Division.

St. Louis drops to 0-2-1 in its past three games. The Blues suffered their first regulation loss of the season (21-1-6) after scoring first in the game.

Though St. Louis outshot Vancouver by a 27-16 margin over the final two periods, goalie Thatcher Demko stood strong, making 36 saves to earn his 10th win of the season.

The biggest of Demko’s 36 stops came with less than seven minutes left in the third period. Demko made a spectacular pad save on Jaden Schwartz to prevent a goal.

Jake Virtanen and Christopher Tanev each had two assists for the Canucks.

St. Louis capitalized on a Quinn Hughes turnover to take an early lead 3:06 into the game. David Perron took the puck away from Hughes deep in Vancouver’s zone, circled around the net, and passed to an open Zach Sanford for Sanford’s fifth goal of the season.

The Canucks equalized on Miller’s goal at 2:16 of the second period, and the forward then put his team ahead later in the frame. After Miller created a turnover that led to a 3-on-2 rush for Vancouver heading into the Blues’ end, Miller’s score at the 11:12 mark capped off a nice passing play with linemates Virtanen and Elias Pettersson.

Miller’s 18th and 19th goals gave him his fourth multi-score game of the season. Miller has eight points (four goals, four assists) over his past six games.

Bo Horvat recorded an empty-net goal in the final second of play. Horvat has 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) over his past 11 games.

Jake Allen stopped 23 of 25 shots for St. Louis.

Stars 3, Lightning 2 (OT)

In Dallas, Jamie Benn scored his second goal 2:07 into overtime and the Stars topped Tampa Bay.

Steven Stamkos had both goals for the Lightning, including the tying score with 1:26 left in regulation.

Benn got the winner after a turnover by Brayden Point, who then appeared to grab the Stars captain from behind before his backhander past All-Star goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, who made 32 saves.

Ben Bishop, who Vasilevskiy passed last month for the most games in goal for Tampa Bay, stopped 23 shots.

Denis Gurianov also scored for Dallas.

Maple Leafs 5, Predators 2

In Nashville, William Nylander, Zach Hyman and Rasmus Sandin each scored and had an assist to lead Toronto over the hosts.

Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews also scored and Frederik Andersen made 34 saves for the Maple Leafs, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Mikael Granlund and Viktor Arvidsson tallied for the Predators, who have lost of three of four.

Devils 4, Senators 3 (SO)

In Ottawa, Kyle Palmieri tied it late in the third period, and Nikita Gusev and Jack Hughes scored in the shootout to lift New Jersey over the Senators.

Damon Severson and Kevin Rooney also scored in regulation for the Devils, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Mackenzie Blackwood, making his first start since Jan. 9, stopped 35 shots.

Tyler Ennis, Vladislav Namestnikov and Chris Tierney scored for Ottawa. Marcus Hogberg had 50 saves through overtime, but gave up two goals on two shots in the tiebreaker.

Sharks 4, Ducks 2

In San Jose, Patrick Marleau and Stefan Noesen scored two goals each to help the Sharks end a three-game losing streak by beating Anaheim.

Marleau’s first goal was his 1,100th point with San Jose. His second goal moved him past Rod Brind’Amour for 50th on the NHL’s all-time points list (1,185).

Aaron Dell made 26 saves for the Sharks in their first game since a 4-1 road loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 18.

Ondrej Kase scored short-handed, Nick Ritchie also tallied, and John Gibson made 27 saves for the Ducks, who were playing their first game since a 2-1 overtime road win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 17.

Noesen gave the hosts a 1-0 lead at 1:55 of the first period. San Jose defenseman Joel Kellman intercepted a clearing pass by Josh Manson in the Anaheim zone. Kellman spun and shot from above the left circle, and Noesen deflected the puck past Gibson.

Marleau made it 2-0 at 4:35 of the first period. The Sharks dumped the puck behind the Anaheim net before it was poked out to Marleau at the side, and he sent it toward the front of the net from below the goal line.