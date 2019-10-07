Ryosuke Irie, Yuki Ikari win gold at World Cup in Budapest

Ryosuke Irie and Yuki Ikari each won a gold Sunday at the FINA Swimming World Cup, adding to Japan’s medal tally on the final day of action at the three-day meet in the Hungarian capital.

In the men’s 100-meter backstroke, Irie, who won the 200 backstroke title on the first night, clocked 53.50 seconds in the eight-man final, while Ikari posted a winning time of 4:14.43 in the men’s 400-meter individual medley.

Also at Danube Arena, Rika Omoto took silver in the women’s 200 IM, and Japan continued its medal parade with two more bronzes — Ippei Watanabe in the men’s 200 breaststroke and Katsuhiro Matsumoto in the men’s 200 freestyle.

In the 4×100 mixed medley relay, the Japanese team of Irie, Omoto, Matsumoto and Miho Teramura combined for silver, finishing behind the Netherlands.

The World Cup in Budapest was the fourth stop of the seven-city tour.