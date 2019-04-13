Three-time Paralympic shooter Aki Taguchi participates in the unveiling of the pictograms for the 2020 Paralympics on Saturday. | KYODO

Pictograms for 2020 Paralympics unveiled

The organizing committee of the Tokyo Games on Saturday unveiled a set of pictograms to be used to represent the different Paralympic sports, as Japan marked 500 days to go until the games.

Organizers revealed the 23 pictograms created by a team led by graphic designer Masaaki Hiromura, who was also involved in the design of the Olympic pictograms, at an event in Tokyo.

The Paralympic icons, which will be used on signage at competition venues and in various other mediums, were designed to depict the characteristics of individual sports by reflecting the rules and the equipment used.

The Olympic versions of the 2020 pictograms were unveiled by the local organizers in March.

Paralympic pictograms were not used at the 1964 Tokyo Games, the first time the sport icons were introduced for the Olympics.

The unveiling event in Tokyo’s Chuo Ward was attended by Japanese para-triathlete Mami Tani, who hopes to earn a spot at the games, which get underway on Aug. 25, 2020.

Three-time Paralympic shooter Aki Taguchi, who was named a para-sport athlete liaison by the International Paralympic Committee last year, also appeared.

Organizers will create playing cards with the pictograms in a bid to teach elementary school students about the Paralympics.

