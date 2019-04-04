Rugby

Scrumhalf Fumiaki Tanaka brings veteran leadership to Canon Eagles

Kyodo

Veteran Japan scrumhalf Fumiaki Tanaka has joined the Canon Eagles for the upcoming Top League season, the club announced Thursday.

The 34-year-old, who plays Super Rugby for the Tokyo-based Sunwolves, recently departed the Panasonic Wild Knights, with whom he had spent his entire Top League career.

Lock Kazuhiko Usami has also switched to Canon from Panasonic following a major personnel shakeup at the Ota, Gunma Prefecture-based Wild Knights. Tanaka joins a handful of Sunwolves teammates at Canon, including flanker Ed Quirk, wing Hosea Saumaki and flyhalf Yu Tamura.

Canon coach Allister Coetzee said Tanaka, with 69 Japan caps, would bring experience and excellent leadership to the team.

