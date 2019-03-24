Baseball / MLB

Cubs release minor league reliever Junichi Tazawa

Kyodo

MESA, ARIZONA - The Chicago Cubs said Sunday they have released pitcher Junichi Tazawa, who received a non-roster invitation to the club’s spring training after signing a minor league contract over the winter.

Tazawa can now enter into talks with any of the 30 MLB teams, including renegotiating a deal with Chicago. Cubs’ manager Joe Maddon said he had nothing to say on the right-hander’s future with the organization.

The 32-year-old threw 5⅔ scoreless innings during spring training, fanning nine while giving up two hits. Last year, he went 1-1 with a 7.07 ERA in 31 games with the Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Angels.

In nine major league seasons spent mainly with the Boston Red Sox, Tazawa has a 21-26 record with a 4.12 ERA over 388 games.

