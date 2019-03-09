More Sports / Ice Hockey

Jets strike early, pound Hurricanes

AP

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - With first place in their sights, the Winnipeg Jets delivered their most dominant performance of the season.

Andrew Copp scored twice, Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and two assists, and the Jets rode a four-goal first period to an 8-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday.

Kevin Hayes, Blake Wheeler, Kyle Connor and Ben Chiarot each had a goal and an assist. Adam Lowry also scored as Winnipeg posted its largest victory of the season and moved ahead of idle Nashville atop the Central Division.

“We forced them to make some plays at our line,” Wheeler said. “Fortunately for us, we got a couple sticks and got some odd-man rushes the other way and were able to convert.”

The Jets scored three times in the first 10 minutes to jump ahead early and then three times in the final 10 minutes to turn it into a rout. Laurent Brossoit made 28 saves.

Curtis McElhinney stopped only 21 of 29 shots for the Hurricanes.

Hayes, Wheeler and Chiarot all scored in the first 10 minutes to set the tone immediately. Ehlers scored at the end of the first period and Copp’s first goal came in the final minute of the second to make it 5-0.

In all, 13 players had a point for the Jets.

Winnipeg's Andrew Copp skates with the puck against Carolina's Trevor van Riemsdyk in the first period at PNC Arena on Friday. The visiting Jets topped the Hurricanes 8-1. | JAMES GUILLORY / USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

