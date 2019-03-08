Baseball / MLB

Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver diagnosed with dementia

AP

NEW YORK - Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver, the star of the Miracle Mets 1969 World Series championship team, has been diagnosed with dementia at age 74.

His family made the announcement Thursday through the Hall and said Seaver has retired from public life. He will continue to work at Seaver Vineyards, founded by the retired player and wife Nancy in 2002 on 116 acres (nearly 47 hectares) at Diamond Mountain in the Calistoga region of California.

Seaver was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 1991, and it reoccurred in 2012 and led to Bell’s Palsy and memory loss, the New York Daily News reported in 2013.

“He will always be the heart and soul of the Mets, the standard which all Mets aspire to, this breaks my heart,” tweeted former Mets catcher Mike Piazza, a fellow Hall of Famer. “Do not feel worthy to be mentioned in the same breath.”

Seaver has limited his public appearances in recent years. He did not attend the Baseball Writers’ Association of America dinner in January where members of the 1969 team were honored on the 50th anniversary of what still ranks among baseball’s most unexpected champions.

A three-time NL Cy Young Award winner and the 1967 NL Rookie of the Year, Seaver was 311-205 with a 2.86 ERA, 3,640 strikeouts and 61 shutouts from 1967-86. A five-time 20-game winner nicknamed Tom Terrific, Seaver was elected to the Hall in 1992 when he appeared on 425 of 420 ballots for a then-record 98.94 percent. His mark was surpassed in 2016 by Ken Griffey Jr. and this year by Mariano Rivera, the first unanimous selection.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kenta Maeda throws in the bullpen at spring training in Glendale, Arizona, on Wednesday.
Royals catcher Salvador Perez has Tommy John surgery
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday to repair a torn ligament in his right elbow, a procedure that will sideline the six-time All-Star for the upcomi...
Tigers backup catcher Fumihito Haraguchi returns to practice on Thursday in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture.
Hanshin's Fumihito Haraguchi back in action after cancer surgery
Hanshin Tigers backup catcher Fumihito Haraguchi resumed training at the club's minor league facility in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture on Thursday, after undergoing surgery for colorectal cancer...
Giants reliever Ryan Cook pitches during a spring training game against the Swallows on Sunday at Tokyo Dome.
Clean-shaven reliever Ryan Cook excited for new challenge with Giants
Ryan Cook's former Seattle Mariners teammates will have be forgiven if they don't immediately recognize him when they arrive in Japan later this month. It won't just be because Cook will...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Hall of Famer Tom Seaver, seen here with the New York Mets in 1983, is coping with dementia and has retired from public life, his family said on Thursday. | AP

, , ,