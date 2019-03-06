Olympics / Summer Olympics

Japan leg of 2020 Olympics torch relay to start at J-Village in Fukushima

Kyodo

The torch relay for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will likely start at a soccer facility in Fukushima Prefecture that was used as an operational base for dealing with the 2011 nuclear crisis, sources with knowledge of the matter said Tuesday.

The J-Village national soccer training center became a symbol of reconstruction in disaster-hit northeastern Japan after accommodating thousands of workers engaged in the cleanup at the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant, located some 20 km away.

First opened in 1997, the center partially resumed operations last July and is scheduled to fully reopen on April 20.

The Japan leg of the relay will begin on March 26 and travel across all 47 prefectures in the country over a period of 121 days.

The Tokyo Olympic organizers announced in July that Fukushima would be the starting point for the relay, in a move aimed at highlighting the country’s recovery from the nuclear disaster as well as devastating earthquake and tsunami of March 2011.

LATEST OLYMPICS STORIES

Fourteen-year-old Miyu Kihara competes in the final of the women's singles tournament of the All Japan Table Tennis Championships at Maruzen Intec Arena Osaka in January.
Hosting bids open for Tokyo 2020 table tennis qualification events
The International Table Tennis Federation announced Thursday it has opened the bidding process for cities to host two qualifying events next year for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The events,...
People gather at a smoking area in Tokyo on April 7, 2017. Tokyo 2020 organizers on Thursday announced a stringent ban on all tobacco products and vaping devices at all Olympic and Paralympic venues, including perimeter areas.
Tokyo 2020 establishes smoke-free policy at all Olympic and Paralympic venues
Tokyo is still a smoker's heaven. Despite tougher laws enacted last year, smokers can light up in some restaurants and bars. Tobacco advertising is allowed on television, cigarette packages don't c...
B-girl Ramu "Ram" Kawai competes in the 2018 Youth Olympic Games last October in Buenos Aires.
Break dancers ready to unleash on Paris 2024
With the push for break dancing to be added to the 2024 Summer Olympics, the future looks bright for Japan and its already prominent group of b-boys and b-girls who will strive for medals should...

, , , ,