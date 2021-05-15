The restaurant sector in Japan has reported divergent results in their latest earnings as a drop in the number of people dining out amid the coronavirus pandemic hit izakaya pub operators hard, while takeout demand boosted fast-food chains.
Pub operator Watami Co. on Friday reported a loss of ¥11.59 billion ($105 million) in the business year ended March, as the government requested restaurants to shorten hours for serving alcohol and close early as part of anti-virus measures during the year.
“If the current situation continues, we expect red ink of ¥5 billion to ¥6 billion for fiscal 2021,” Watami Chairman Miki Watanabe told an online briefing, adding the company has requested a capital injection of ¥12 billion from the state-run Development Bank of Japan.
Colowide Co., which has restaurant and pub units, including Japanese-style set-menu chain operator Ootoya Holdings Co., posted a record loss of ¥9.73 billion in fiscal 2020. It has decided to close 48 of its restaurants as part of its business review.
Among fast-food chain operators cashing in on the food delivery and takeout boom, KFC Holdings Japan Ltd. saw its net profit in fiscal 2020 jump 82.9% to a record ¥2.81 billion.
McDonald’s Holdings Company (Japan) posted record sales of ¥155.78 billion in the January-March period, up 9.8% from a year earlier.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.