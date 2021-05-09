Tokyo confirmed 1,032 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, topping 1,000 for the second straight day amid growing fears over the spread of more virulent variants of the coronavirus.

The figure in the capital was the most for a Sunday since Jan. 17, when it reported 1,595 cases.

Hokkaido, meanwhile, confirmed a record 506 cases on Sunday, surpassing the previous daily high of 403 reported a day earlier.

The news came after the health ministry said earlier Sunday that the number of COVID-19 patients in serious condition nationwide had hit a record 1,144 a day earlier.

Of Sunday’s total in Tokyo, people age 65 or over, who are at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms, accounted for 103 cases, while the number of patients in serious condition under the metropolitan government’s criteria came to 73, up by two from Saturday.

The total of new infections recorded in Tokyo in the week through Sunday averaged 798.4, compared to 833.1 a week earlier.

A day earlier, Tokyo, which is set to host the Olympics in less than three months, reported 1,121 new cases, the highest daily level since Jan. 22, when the second state of emergency was still in place.

Nationwide on Saturday, the number of new COVID-19 cases topped 7,000 for the first time since mid-January. The surge in cases came a day after the government’s decision to expand an ongoing state of emergency beyond Tokyo and the greater Osaka region, amid growing fears over spreading variants of the coronavirus.

Of the nation’s 47 prefectures, 15 — including Aichi and Fukuoka, which are due to be placed under the emergency from Wednesday — also posted record daily coronavirus figures.

On Saturday, while Aichi and Fukuoka prefectures confirmed a record 575 and 519 cases, respectively, Hokkaido reported a then-high of 403 infections. Twelve other prefectures also saw record daily highs: Okayama, at 189, Hiroshima, at 182, Gunma, at 113, Kumamoto, at 111, Oita, at 93, Ishikawa, at 80, Kagawa, at 78, Saga, at 76, Shiga, at 74, Fukushima, at 71, Nagasaki, at 65, and Niigata, at 50.

Osaka Prefecture, meanwhile, reported 1,021 new cases, with its daily count falling below that in Tokyo for the first time since March 29. New fatalities linked to the virus in Osaka came to 41, exceeding 40 for the second day in a row.