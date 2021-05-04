Tokyo reported 609 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as it continues to grapple with the deadly virus despite a state of emergency declared in the capital and three other prefectures late last month.

The figure was less than the 828 infections reported a week ago on April 27, and came on the second-to-last day of the Golden Week holiday period.

The caseload in Tokyo boosted the seven-day average of new cases to 842.3, compared with 746.7 the week before.

People age 65 or over, who are at high risk of developing severe symptoms, accounted for 70 of Tuesday’s cases, while people in their 20s accounted for 148 infections. The number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria, meanwhile, was the same as a day earlier at 65.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients has stoked concerns about the state of the country’s medical system, with the health ministry reporting a record 1,084 such patients nationwide as of Monday.

On Monday, Japan reported 4,469 new infections and 50 deaths linked to the virus, including 19 in Osaka Prefecture. Osaka reported 847 cases on Monday falling below 1,000 for the first time in seven days but hitting the second-highest level for a Monday.

The prefecture also it had confirmed 429 severely ill patients, boosting the hospital bed occupancy rate for such people under its criteria to over 160%. Both figures were record highs.