Tokyo reported 748 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, exceeding the previous high in the capital for a Wednesday after 678 were reported just last week.

Of the most recent daily total for Tokyo, 91 of the cases involved people age 65 or older while the number of severely ill patients, based on the capital’s standards, came to 69 — up five from the previous day.

A total of 1,927 tests were conducted on Sunday in the most recent available statistics.

Among those newly diagnosed, people in their 20s made up the largest group, at 193, followed by 141 people in their 30s and 130 people in their 40s. The cumulative number of infections in the capital now stands at 53,130.

On Tuesday, the nation’s death toll linked to the novel coronavirus came to 3,026, topping the 3,000-mark only a month after exceeding 2,000, amid fears that a recent spike in the number of infections could further squeeze the health care system.

The total includes passengers from the virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined off Yokohama earlier this year.

Tuesday saw 48 deaths reported nationwide, including 12 in Osaka Prefecture.

After the first death was confirmed on Feb. 13, the national COVID-19 death toll topped 1,000 on July 20 and 2,000 on Nov. 22. Japan is suffering a third wave of infections, and the number of deaths and severely ill patients has been growing. The daily death count hit a record 53 on Dec. 15, a figure matched the following day.

By prefecture, the death toll was the highest in Tokyo, at 568, followed by Osaka Prefecture, at 502, Hokkaido, at 401, and Kanagawa Prefecture, at 244.

On Tuesday, 2,687 new infections were confirmed nationwide, including 348 in Kanagawa Prefecture and 283 in Osaka Prefecture.

According to the health ministry, the number of seriously ill patients stood at a record high of 620 as of Tuesday, up by 17 from Monday.

A rise in the number of severe cases among the older population is a major cause for concern. The rate of severe cases compared with that for individuals in their 30s was 25 times higher for people in their 60s, 47 times higher for those in their 70s and 71 times higher among those in their 80s, according to the health ministry.

“The spread of the virus has led to a rise in the number of hospitalized patients and those suffering from severe cases,” said Takaji Wakita, head of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.

“It will be difficult to manage general medical treatment alongside the pandemic,” said Wakita, who also chairs a government panel of medical experts.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)