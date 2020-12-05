More prefectures in Japan saw the hospital bed occupancy rate for COVID-19 patients hit at 25% or higher this week than a week ago, a health ministry survey has shown.
A bed occupancy rate of 25% or higher is a condition for recognizing Stage 3, the second-worst epidemic stage under Japanese standards.
The number of such prefectures came to 18 as of Wednesday, up from 15 as of Nov. 25.
In particular, the COVID-19 bed occupancy rate reached 65% in Hyogo Prefecture and 56% in the neighboring Osaka Prefecture.
The bed occupancy stood at 52% in Hokkaido, 50% in Mie Prefecture, 47% in Saitama and Okinawa prefectures, 43% in Gunma and Aichi prefectures, and 42% in Tokyo.
The actual situation is believed to be more severe than suggested by the figures, because there are hospital beds reserved for COVID-19 patients that are not immediately available.
Meanwhile, the occupancy rate of hospital beds for severely ill COVID-19 patients exceeded 25% in six prefectures, including Osaka, with 57%, Tokyo and Okinawa, both with 49%, and Aichi, with 43%.
