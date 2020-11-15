Tokyo reported 255 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the metropolitan government said, falling below 300 for the first time in five days amid growing concerns over a third wave of the virus in Japan.

The figure for Sunday was based on 6,257 tests. The capital’s cumulative tally of cases stood at 34,751. The number of seriously ill patients fell by three to 38, a day after posting the highest figure since May 24.

Of Sunday’s total, people in their 20s made up the largest group of new infections, at 68, followed by those in their 30s, at 47, and those in their 50s, at 43.

On Saturday, Japan logged 1,737 daily new coronavirus cases, setting a record for a third consecutive day, as Tokyo, Osaka and other major cities continued to see high rates of infection.

The latest Kyodo News tally based on data released by local governments followed 1,704 cases on Friday and 1,660 the previous day, in what experts say could be the third wave of the pandemic in the country.

Osaka reported 285, a daily record for prefecture, and Chiba Prefecture logged a record 88 cases in a single day.

Other prefectures that saw record cases on Saturday were Ibaraki, Kanagawa and Shizuoka.

Despite a resurgence of infections, people continued to head to popular tourist spots as the country entered the weekend following the two record-breaking days.

On Friday, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he will maintain the government’s Go To Travel subsidy campaign to support domestic tourism, and denied the need to declare another state of emergency.

The government has aimed at striking a balance between curbing the spread of COVID-19 and keeping up social and economic activities since it lifted a state of emergency in May.

