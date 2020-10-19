Tokyo confirmed 78 new cases of the coronavirus Monday, the metropolitan government said, a day after registering 132 infections.

The figure was based on 2,586 tests. The capital’s cumulative tally stood at 29,046, while the number of seriously ill patients stood at 24.

Of Monday’s total, people in their 20s made up the largest group of new infections, with 20, followed by those in their 30s, at 18, and those in their 40s, at 14.

On Sunday, Japan confirmed a total of 431 cases, while the country’s death toll rose by four to 1,688.

The cumulative number of novel coronavirus cases reported nationwide, including infections among cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 94,008 as of 3 p.m. Monday, up by 3,806 from a week earlier.