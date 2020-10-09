Tokyo confirmed 203 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Friday, the metropolitan government said.

The daily total in the Japanese capital topped 200 for the second straight day. The figure is based on 5,499 tests.

People in their 20s made up the largest group of new infections, at 60, followed by those in their 30s, at 43, and those in their 50s, at 28.

The number of seriously ill patients dropped by one from the previous day to 21.

A total of 627 people were newly confirmed as positive for the novel coronavirus in Japan on Thursday.

The number of fatalities among infected people across the country rose to 1,632 Thursday, with a new death reported in Tokyo and two in Kanagawa Prefecture.

