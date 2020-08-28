The number of novel coronavirus cases newly confirmed in Tokyo came to 226 on Friday, the metropolitan government said.

The daily count in the capital topped 200 for the third consecutive day.

Nagano Prefecture reported 19 cases and Fukui Prefecture confirmed 16, both making record daily highs.

Five of the 19 people in Nagano are students of Shinshu University, according to the Nagano Prefectural Government and the university. The five had a meal in the prefecture on Aug. 19 with two other students from the university who had tested positive for the virus by Wednesday. The prefecture recognized this as an infection cluster.

Japan’s cumulative death toll linked to the virus grew by one to 1,255, with the new fatality reported in Hyogo Prefecture.

RELATED STORIES Abe vows to secure coronavirus vaccine for all citizens by mid-2021

RELATED PHOTOS Tokyo reported 226 new coronavirus cases on Friday. | KYODO