Daily COVID-19 infections in Tokyo fall below 200 for first time in two weeks

Tokyo confirmed 197 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, the first drop under 200 since July 27 when 131 cases were reported, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said.

The daily figures have been running high in Tokyo since late July and hit a daily record of 472 on Aug. 1. On Sunday, the daily cases stood at 331.

Monday’s 197 cases were confirmed after 3,243 tests were conducted Friday, the metropolitan government said. It brings the city’s total infections to 16,064,

This week, the entire nation is on summer holiday and the annual o-Bon period, when many people living in urban areas return to their family homes. Many in the public are worried how infections will spread through people’s movements.

Since the government’s controversial Go To travel campaign was launched last month, infections have been spreading to other prefectures with major tourist destinations.

Okinawa Prefecture confirmed 159 new cases Sunday, hitting a fresh daily high, in yet another sign the virus pandemic has spread across Japan.

Sunday’s nationwide tally came to 1,289, bringing Japan’s cumulative total infections to about 49,000, with the death toll at 1,061.