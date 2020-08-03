Tokyo reports 258 new coronavirus cases after recent record rises

Tokyo reported 258 new coronavirus cases Monday, down from the record-breaking increases of recent days, but still a high figure amid a resurgence of infections since last month.

The latest figure comes after Tokyo reported 292 cases Sunday, and a record high 472 cases Saturday and 463 cases Friday.

The government has asked people to “consider carefully” whether they need to return to their hometowns during summer vacation, citing fears that such trips could spread the virus, particularly among older people.

The request comes despite the government’s controversial subsidy program to spur domestic tourism hit by the pandemic.

Infections among family members and friends are rising in the capital. Two families of five had all of their family members infected, while six from a group of seven people who traveled together got infected.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has raised its alert for the pandemic to the highest of the four levels, meaning “infections are spreading,” with Gov. Yuriko Koike warning that Tokyo may declare an emergency for the capital.

Tokyo has requested that karaoke parlors and establishments serving alcohol close by 10 p.m., effective from Monday through the end of August, to mitigate the spread of the virus.