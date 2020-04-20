Ricoh starts face shield production in Japan for virus front lines

Office equipment manufacturer Ricoh Co. said Monday it has started making face shields for medical personnel dealing with the coronavirus.

Ricoh plans to manufacture 1,000 shields this month and 7,000 in May, supplying them free of charge to Japan’s medical institutions that have been designated to treat infectious diseases.

The company is making the face shields at its plant in Atsugi, Kanagawa Prefecture, that usually manufactures printers and other products.

Ricoh said it is using 3D printing technology and special molds to speed up the manufacturing process significantly.

The company is also making face shields at a plant in Britain for that nation’s National Health Service.