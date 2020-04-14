North Korea fires missile barrage ahead of South Korean election

North Korea fired multiple missiles from its eastern coast Tuesday, in a show of military might ahead of parliamentary elections in South Korea.

The projectiles were fired Tuesday morning from sites near Munchon and neighboring Wonsan, the South Korean Ministry of National Defense said in a statement. North Korea launched short-range cruise missiles from Munchon that flew more than 150 kilometers (90 miles), the ministry said, while fighter jets conducted exercises with air-to-surface rockets.

The exercise comes on the eve parliamentary elections in South Korea, a vote that will shape the remaining tenure of President Moon Jae-in. The South Korean leader, who was elected in 2017 on a pledge to improve ties with North Korea, has had his efforts frustrated by renewed tensions between Washington and Pyongyang.

Wednesday is also North Korea’s Day of the Sun, a holiday marking the birthday of state founder Kim Il Sung, the grandfather of the current leader, Kim Jong Un. The younger Kim test-fired an intermediate-range missile to mark the day in 2017, but the rocket exploded soon after take off.

Kim recently inspected an air base in the country’s west, the state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Sunday. North Korea test-launched a record nine short-range ballistic missiles in March, in a sign of more potential provocations in the days ahead.

The latest launches were believed to have been part of defense drills being conducted by North Korea, the ministry said. The Edaily news site separately reported that the live-fire exercises started at 7 a.m. and lasted for more than 40 minutes.

In recent weeks, North Korea has carried out a series of short-range missile and other weapons tests amid stalled nuclear talks with the United States.

Most of the weapons tested were ballistic missiles or long-range artillery shells, and it’s unusual for North Korea to launch a cruise missile.

All the tested weapons were still short-range and didn’t pose a direct threat to the U.S. mainland. A test of a missile capable of reaching the U.S. homeland would end North Korea’s self-imposed moratorium on major weapons tests and likely completely derail nuclear diplomacy with the United States.

Some experts say North Korea likely used the latest weapons launches to bolster its striking capability against South Korea, which has been introducing U.S.-made stealth F-35 jets and other sophisticated conventional weapons systems in recent years. Others say the latest weapons tests were also aimed at shoring up internal unity in the face of U.S.-led sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic.

North Korea has repeatedly said there has been no coronavirus outbreak on its territory. But many foreign experts are skeptical of that claim and have warned that a coronavirus outbreak in the North could become a humanitarian disaster because of the country's chronic lack of medical supplies and fragile health care infrastructure.