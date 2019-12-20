Xi praises Macao's stability as it celebrates 20 years of Chinese rule

Chinese President Xi Jinping praised the work of Macao’s government in maintaining stability on Friday as the former Portuguese colony celebrates the 20-year anniversary of its return to Chinese rule.

Xi addressed a morning ceremony marking the handover that was attended by officials including Carrie Lam, the chief executive of Hong Kong, which has seen months of violent protests against Beijing’s increasing grip. Xi’s visit to the gambling hub this week has drawn attention to the stark differences between Beijing-friendly Macao and its more rebellious neighbor.

“Although Macao is small, it has achieved unique purpose in implementing ‘one country, two systems,'” he said, referring to the principle of government in Macao and Hong Kong, both special administrative regions of China. He said the Macao government had “firmly safeguarded the authority of the central government.”

Xi on Thursday attended a cultural presentation and banquet dinner, where he praised Macao for implementing measures that he said were always in its interest, notably patriotic education. He also said the territory had resisted “external interference.” Beijing regularly says foreign forces are fomenting unrest in Hong Kong.

In recent weeks, Chinese officials have praised Macao for its patriotism and urged restive Hong Kong to emulate its neighbor. After Xi arrived, he praised the former colony’s “earnest implementation” of “one country, two systems.”

Macao has become the world’s largest gambling hub over the past few decades and much of the former Portuguese colony’s stability can be traced to its monopoly over casino gambling in China. The industry accounts for 80 percent of the government’s total revenue and supports roughly $1,000 in annual handouts per resident.

Unlike neighboring Hong Kong, Macao’s government passed a Beijing-mandated national security law a decade ago, and hasn’t seen mass protests since the government withdrew legislation that fattened the retirement packages for top officials in 2014.