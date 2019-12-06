Afghans hold candlelight vigil for Japanese aid worker Tetsu Nakamura in Kabul

A candlelight vigil for physician Tetsu Nakamura, a long-time aid worker who was shot to death this week in eastern Afghanistan with five other people, was held Thursday in Kabul.

Afghans lit candles in a square near the Japanese Embassy and remembered the 73-year-old’s doctor’s achievements while they mourned him, with some holding the flags of Japan and Afghanistan.

Nakamura was a member of Peshawar-kai, an aid group based in Fukuoka. He and five Afghans, including his driver, died Wednesday after gunmen attacked their vehicle in Jalalabad, Nangarhar province.

Nakamura had been providing medical aid near the border of Afghanistan and Pakistan for years, and was also involved in tree-planting activities and a project to improve water supply in poverty-stricken areas after a severe drought in 2000.

“The vigil shows our respect and love for him and our shame that we couldn’t save him,” the Associated Press quoted a local activist as saying in a report from Kabul.

Scores of Afghans shocked by his murder took to social media, posting photos of him with the message “Please forgive us.”

There have also been requests for a state funeral to be held for him, according to the Afghan government.