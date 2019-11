An employee of Japanese trading house Itochu Corp., who was detained in China in 2018 on suspicion of harming national security, has been sentenced to three years in prison in the country, a source familiar with Sino-Japanese ties said Tuesday.

A court in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou handed down the sentence to the employee on Oct. 15, according to the source.

The Japanese man, who is in his 40s, was detained during a visit to Guangzhou in February 2018.