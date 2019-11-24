National / Politics

Ruling bloc-backed candidate wins Kochi gubernatorial election

Kyodo

KOCHI – Former internal affairs ministry bureaucrat Seiji Hamada, a candidate supported by the ruling bloc, on Sunday defeated a rival backed by four opposition parties in the Kochi gubernatorial election to succeed the three-term incumbent.

Hamada, 56, beat fellow newcomer Kenji Matsumoto, 35, a Japanese Communist Party member who was also backed by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Democratic Party for the People and the Social Democratic Party.

Outgoing Gov. Masanao Ozaki secured his second and third terms in 2011 and 2015 without votes in the absence of other candidates.

Hamada, supported by the Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito, pledged to promote the local economy, while Matsumoto called for administrative reform of the prefectural government to tackle pressing issues including a declining population.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Pope Francis meets survivors of the 1945 atomic bombing during an event held at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima on Sunday.
In meeting with pope in Hiroshima, A-bomb attack survivors tell of attack 'hell'
Survivors of the 1945 nuclear bomb attack on Hiroshima told Pope Francis on Sunday of the "scene of hell" after the bombing, as the pontiff hit out against the use of the weapons. The po...
Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his South Korean counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha, shake hands before their talks in Nagoya on Saturday.
Cabinet approval falls 5 points amid cherry blossom scandal; 66% relieved South Korea stayed in i...
The approval rating for the Cabinet of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has dropped to 48.7 percent, down 5.4 percentage points from the previous survey in late October, after the opposition camp accus...
A reporter speaks into the camera in front of a police box in Oyama, Tochigi Prefecture, on Saturday after a 12-year-old girl from Osaka, who had been missing for a week, turned up there. The man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a minor. The two met through social media.
Police arrest 35-year-old man after missing Osaka girl, 12, is found in Tochigi Prefecture
A 12-year-old girl in Osaka, who had been missing for a week, was taken into police custody in Tochigi Prefecture after she ran away from a man whom she claims had kidnapped her and confined her...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Seiji Hamada | KYODO

, , , ,