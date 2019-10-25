National

Storm-hit areas in Japan brace for heavy rains as 60,000 advised to evacuate

Reuters, Kyodo

A wide swath of eastern Japan hit by flooding and landslides from Typhoon Hagibis two weeks ago braced for more heavy rains on Friday, with evacuation advisories issued for tens of thousands of people in areas surrounding Tokyo.

Authorities warned of the chance of further landslides and flooding, especially in areas hit by levee breaks that have yet to be repaired even provisionally.

Kamogawa, Chiba Prefecture, saw a record high rainfall per hour of 85.5 millimeters on Friday morning. Evacuation instructions were issued for 10,000 people in Chiba in the cities of Kamogawa, Minamiboso, Ichihara and Mobara. The prefecture was battered by heavy winds from Typhoon Faxai in September, leaving some areas without power for weeks before being hit by rains from Hagibis.

An evacuation advisory was issued for 50,000 people in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, which was hit hard by flooding after the typhoon. Six Sagamihara residents were killed in that storm, including a family swept away in their car, and two remain missing.

The rain was expected to pound the Tokyo area until evening and then move north. Total rainfall in the area around Tokyo was likely to range from 200 to 300 mm by evening, the Meteorological Agency said.

Tropical storm Bualoi, which battered the Ogasawara islands south of the main Japanese archipelago on Thursday while still at typhoon strength, was headed out into the Pacific and expected to weaken to a tropical depression later on Friday.

At least 85 people were killed when Hagibis lashed central and eastern Japan with heavy rains and high winds, and nine are still missing as of Friday, according to a tally by Kyodo News. The Cabinet Office said 3,864 people were still living in shelters, and the welfare ministry said 9,733 households remained without water supply as of Friday. River levees were broken at 139 locations of 71 rivers, and 618 landslides were confirmed in 20 prefectures, according to the land ministry.

