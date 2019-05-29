Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger addresses the R20 Regions of Climate Action Austrian World Summit in Vienna Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

World / Science & Health

80 countries ready to step up action on climate, U.N. envoy says

AFP-JIJI

UNITED NATIONS - About 80 countries have signaled that they are willing to scale up their commitment to cut carbon emissions under the Paris agreement to combat climate change, the U.N. climate envoy said Tuesday.

Under the landmark deal, countries agreed to announce by 2020 new efforts to strengthen their national plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in a bid to limit global temperature rise.

U.N. climate envoy Luis Alfonso de Alba told journalists that “80 is the number of countries (from) which we have already received a signal that they are willing” to enhance their plans.

“But it doesn’t mean that they are willing to do that to the scale we need,” he added.

The United Nations is pushing for stronger action on climate change in the face of new scientific data showing that current efforts fall well short of the goal of containing global warming.

“We need to step up ambition quite radically. We are not talking about a small incremental approach, but rather a quite drastic increase,” said De Alba.

A total of 197 parties have signed the Paris agreement, of which 186 have ratified it.

The United States under Donald Trump decided to pull out of the deal, but the withdrawal will only become effective in 2020.

De Alba was in Washington last week to meet with U.S. officials ahead of a major U.N. climate summit in New York in September that some hope will be a turning point.

The climate envoy said he held “very positive” meetings with U.S. administration officials, who encouraged the United Nations to push other countries to do more even if the United States is pulling back.

“They agree that a lot more needs to be done,” said De Alba of his meetings in Washington. “They are waiting for those countries to do it.”

The United States is the world’s biggest polluter after China.

At the U.N. summit, about 20-30 countries will be chosen to be in the spotlight for their ambitious plans.

The U.N. is pressing governments to commit to a 45 percent cut in greenhouse gas emissions over the next decade and to become carbon-neutral by 2050.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A formerly injured eaglet is released in a suburban New Orleans driveway, near its original nest, in Metairie, Louisiana, Tuesday.
Bald eaglet back in air after two weeks in Louisiana wildlife hospital
A bald eagle hatched this spring in a New Orleans suburb was released Tuesday in the same neighborhood after two weeks in Louisiana State University's Wildlife Hospital. Dozens of neighbors who ...
Former Jamaican Prime Minister Edward Seaga leaves a polling station after voting in the general election, in Kingston in 2002. Seaga, who shaped the island's post-independence politics and cultural life, died Tuesday. He was 89.
Ex-Jamaican Prime Minister Edward Seaga, who shaped island's early independence, dies at 89
Edward Seaga, a former Jamaican prime minister who shaped the island's post-independence politics and cultural life, died Tuesday at 89. Seaga's death was announced on Twitter by Prime Minister ...
A woman and a girl walk while holding an umbrella after a storm in Port-au-Prince Tuesday.
Child advocacy group: Kids in 173 countries better off now, and Singapore on top
A children's advocacy group says youngsters in all but three of the 176 countries it evaluated have a better chance of growing up healthy, educated and protected from harmful practices like child l...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger addresses the R20 Regions of Climate Action Austrian World Summit in Vienna Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,