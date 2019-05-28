Emperor and empress bid farewell to Trump before he departs Japan

At a Tokyo hotel Tuesday, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako bid farewell to U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, who have been visiting Japan as state guests.

The Trumps have been staying at the hotel since their arrival in the nation on Saturday as the first foreign guests of the imperial couple since the emperor ascended to the throne May 1.

The emperor said he was very happy to have been able to host the president and his wife, while Trump expressed his gratitude for a banquet held by the imperial couple the previous night, emphasizing how he now considers them personal friends, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

The informal chat, in which the empress also participated, lasted around 20 minutes and was very relaxed, the agency added.

It is customary for the emperor and empress to meet state guests on the last day of their stay.

The Trumps also met with the emperor and the empress on Monday before the U.S. leader held a meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.