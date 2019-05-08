British trooper and counter poaching operator Samuel Knuckey (center) leads participants in a demonstration of field tactics for countering poachers during a Counter Poaching Training course for Game Rangers at the Liwonde National Park in Machinga District South Eastern Malawi in 2017. A British soldier was killed by an elephant during an anti-poaching operation on Sunday in Malawi, the defense ministry said Tuesday. Mathew Talbot, 22, from Birmingham, was "killed by an elephant while patrolling Liwonde National Park" in central Malawi, where British soldiers have been helping since 2017 the "rangers" to find the poachers who decimate elephants and rhinos. | AFP-JIJI

U.K. soldier on Malawi anti-poaching mission killed by elephant

AFP-JIJI

LONDON - A British soldier serving in Malawi with an anti-poaching operation has been killed by an elephant, the defense ministry said Tuesday.

Mathew Talbot was on patrol Sunday in Liwonde National Park when “he was killed by an elephant,” a spokesman told AFP.

The director of Malawi’s Department of National Parks and Wildlife, Brighton Kumchedwa, said that “two British soldiers and three Malawian wildlife rangers were out on a normal patrol where they came across three elephants.

“One of the elephants charged and the team tried to run for cover.”

According to Kumchedwa, the elephant pulled Talbot from a tree he had climbed and trampled him.

“His friends tried to resuscitate him but it was all in vain because he died before they could take him to hospital,” he said.

Defense Secretary Penny Mordaunt said in a statement that the tragic incident was a “reminder of the danger our military faces as they protect some of the world’s most endangered species.”

The presence of well-equipped British forces in the 530-sq.-km (250-sq.-mile) Liwonde park has reassured rangers who routinely confront gangs of poachers armed with assault rifles.

Prince Harry, who visited the park in 2016, is the public face of the anti-poaching project that began that year.

Talbot’s commanding officer Ed Launders said he was “determined and big-hearted” and had volunteered for the Malawi mission.

“He was hugely proud of his work as a counter-poaching operator and tragically died doing great good,” Launders said.

Talbot enlisted in 2013 and last year attended a multi-national training exercise in Kenya.

Benson Linje, a communications officer at the British High Commission in the capital Lilongwe, told AFP that Talbot’s body would be repatriated to the United Kingdom by the end of the week.

