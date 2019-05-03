Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) speaks to reporters after a vote attempting to override U.S. President Donald Trump's veto of the resolution demanding an end to support of Saudi Arabia's war in Yemen failed on Capitol Hill in Washington Thursday. | REUTERS

World / Politics

Senate upholds Trump veto of bill to end U.S. support in Yemen war

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump’s embattled Yemen policy received a lifeline Thursday as the U.S. Senate failed to override his veto of a measure that would end American support for the Saudi-led coalition in a country devastated by war.

Congress dealt Trump a harsh rebuke in March when both chambers passed a historic resolution that would have curtailed a president’s war-making powers, and on April 16 Trump issued just the second veto of his presidency to block the measure.

The Senate on Thursday voted 53 to 45 to override Trump’s veto. But 67 votes are needed to do so in the 100-member chamber, and the minority Democratic camp could only muster crossover support from a handful of Republicans.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who supports Trump on Yemen, said the vote offered lawmakers “a second chance to send the right message regarding America’s commitments to our partners in the region, to important humanitarian missions, and to eradicating al-Qaida from the Arabian Peninsula.”

Trump has argued that U.S. support for the bloody war between the Saudi-backed Yemeni government and Iran-aligned Houthi rebels was necessary for a variety of reasons, including protecting the safety of more than 80,000 Americans residing in certain coalition countries.

Democrats have long complained that U.S. involvement in the Yemen conflict — through intelligence-sharing, logistical support and now-discontinued aerial refueling — is unconstitutional without congressional authority.

Bernie Sanders, the liberal senator who is running for president in 2020 and is a sponsor of the resolution that passed Congress, framed the veto vote as a life or death issue.

“We can save thousands upon thousands of people if we override Donald Trump’s veto,” he tweeted shortly before the vote.

The war in Yemen is the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with millions of people at risk of famine.

The World Health Organization estimates that nearly 10,000 people have been killed in Yemen since March 2015, while rights groups say the toll could be far higher.

Another U.S. presidential hopeful, Sen. Kamala Harris, called Trump’s veto a “mistake,” and that U.S.-backed war “has led to famine, destruction, and senseless death.”

Bipartisan anger has simmered in Congress since the murder last October of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi by commandos from Riyadh.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Rep. Jerry Nadler, a Democrat from New York and chairman of the House Judiciary committee, listens during a hearing in Washington on Thursday. Attorney General William Barr escalated his fight with House Democrats eager to question him about special counsel Robert Mueller's report after spending five contentious hours before a Senate panel defending the actions of President Donald Trump.
White House letter blasts Robert Mueller report, says Trump has right to tell advisers not to tes...
President Donald Trump has the right to instruct advisers not to testify before congressional oversight probes related to the Russia investigation, the White House said in a letter that blasts spec...
Pprotesters gather outside the White House in Washington to slam President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the Unites States from the Paris climate change accord in 2017. The Democratic-controlled House has approved legislation that would prevent President Trump from following through on his pledge to withdraw the U.S. from a landmark global climate agreement.
In symbolic gesture aimed at Trump, House OKs bill to keep U.S. in climate accord
The Democratic-controlled House approved a bill Thursday that would prevent President Donald Trump from fulfilling his pledge to withdraw the United States from the landmark Paris climate agreement...
A stone painted with the word "VOTE" rests on the window sill of an art gallery in Peterborough, New Hampshire, in March. More than half of Americans want major changes to the system of government, including about 1 in 10 who want a complete overhaul. That's according to a new survey by the University of Chicago Harris School for Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showing that dissatisfaction with the government system is closely tied with policy concerns.
'Time to toddler-proof the presidency': Poll finds most in U.S. want changes in how government works
After more than two years of the Donald Trump presidency, Andrea Petrusky is ready for some fundamental changes in the way the United States government works. "Right now we're being shown all of...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) speaks to reporters after a vote attempting to override U.S. President Donald Trump's veto of the resolution demanding an end to support of Saudi Arabia's war in Yemen failed on Capitol Hill in Washington Thursday. | REUTERS 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders (I-VT) departs after a vote attempting to override U.S. President Donald Trump's veto of the resolution demanding an end to support of Saudi Arabia's war in Yemen failed, in Washington Thursday. | REUTERS

, , , , , , ,