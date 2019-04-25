Business / Corporate

Hitachi considers selling Hitachi Chemical

JIJI

Hitachi Ltd. is considering selling core subsidiary Hitachi Chemical Co., it was learned Thursday.

According to sources with knowledge of the matter, Hitachi is in contact with several businesses and investment funds to select a buyer of the unit.

The company is set to accelerate the negotiations, and will sell the unit by the end of March next year if an agreement is reached, the sources said.

The electronics giant plans to enhance its profitability mainly by focusing on “internet of things” technologies, as well as electricity and other energy-related operations.

As part of the moves, Hitachi said last December that it will acquire Swiss heavy machinery-maker ABB Ltd.’s power grid business. On Wednesday it announced a plan to buy JR Automation Technologies LLC, a U.S. robotic system integrator.

Meanwhile, Hitachi is speeding up the consolidation of group companies that are unlikely to generate synergies. Based on that policy it has sold Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc., which makes semiconductor-making equipment, and car navigation system maker Clarion.

Hitachi Chemical, in which Hitachi holds around 51 percent ownership, has strengths in lithium-ion battery and semiconductor materials and is one of the world’s major players in those fields. But Hitachi apparently sees little benefit from continuing to hold the unit in light of its growth strategy, the sources said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda
BOJ vows to keep rates super-low for at least a year, and trims Japan growth and inflation forecasts
The Bank of Japan told investors it would keep interest rates at superlow levels for at least one more year, indicating a time scale for anticipated rate stability for the first time and seeking to...
Image Not Available
Dollar nearly unchanged around ¥111.80 in late Tokyo trading
The dollar was almost unchanged around ¥111.80 in Tokyo trading late Thursday after its early gains were erased by selling on a rally. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.83-83, against ¥111.81-...
Former Nissan Motor Co. chairman Carlos Ghosn claims that he is innocent of the charges against him in a video that his lawyers say was recorded on April 3, the day before his fourth arrest.
Tokyo court grants Carlos Ghosn bail for second time, days after his fourth indictment
Despite facing the most serious charges yet in his ongoing legal saga, former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn was granted bail for the second time on Thursday by the Tokyo District Court,...

,