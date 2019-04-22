Petronela Koa cries next to the coffin containing the body of her niece Adelina Sau, a domestic helper who died in Malaysia, at Kupang airport in Indonesia in February 2018. | AFP-JIJI

Asia Pacific / Crime & Legal

Anger erupts as Malaysian woman is cleared of murdering Indonesian maid she allegedly tortured

AFP-JIJI

KUALA LUMPUR - A Malaysian woman has reportedly been cleared of murdering her Indonesian maid, who was allegedly tortured and forced to sleep outside with a dog, causing activists on Monday to criticize the “shocking” decision.

Adelina Sau died in February last year after being found outside her employer’s home on the northern Malaysian island of Penang with her head and face swollen and covered in wounds.

Many Indonesian maids opt to work in more affluent Malaysia and tales of abuse are common, but the horrific nature of Sau’s case generated headlines and sparked diplomatic tensions between the neighbors.

Her employer, S. Ambika, was charged with murder — an offense that carries a mandatory death sentence in Malaysia — shortly after the 21-year-old was rescued, only to die in a hospital.

But the High Court in Penang dropped the murder charge against her last week, local media reported, without saying why.

Prominent Malaysian human rights lawyer Eric Paulsen called the decision “shocking and unacceptable.”

“This was one of the most public and harrowing abuse cases ever recorded and yet the attorney general’s chambers somehow saw fit to drop the charge,” Paulsen, a member of the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights, said.

Steven Sim, an MP from the area where Sau died, said the court decision was “as tragic as the death of Adelina.”

Sim said he had contacted the attorney general, Tommy Thomas, who had vowed to look into the case.

In Indonesia, Wahyu Susilo, executive director of NGO Migrant Care, condemned the acquittal and described it as “far from justice.”

He said the employer may have been cleared due to a failure to get key witnesses, such as Sau’s parents, to testify at the trial, and called on Jakarta to lodge a protest.

Her murder caused anger in Indonesia, with the foreign minister branding it unacceptable.

Allegations of maid abuse, ranging from overwork to beatings and sex attacks, are a regular diplomatic flash point between the Southeast Asian neighbors.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

A security officer stands guard in front of St. Anthony's shrine in Colombo on Monday.
Sri Lanka searches for answers after Easter terrorist attacks kill hundreds
Sri Lanka sought to restore stability following one of Asia's deadliest terrorist attacks in years, detaining 24 suspects and asking the world for help in investigating possible involvement by inte...
Officials say this building in Hotan, in China's Xinjiang autonomous region, is a high school but it is believed to house a detention center.
China defends detention of Muslims 'voluntarily' staying in Xinjiang re-education camps
At the Shu Le County Education Center, a sprawling three-story complex in China's far-west region of Xinjiang, the dormitories feature bars on windows and doors that only lock from the outside. ...
Security personnel inspect the interior of St, Sebastian's Church in Negombo, Sri Lanka, on Monday, a day after the church was hit in a series of bomb blasts targeting religious sites and luxury hotels.
Overcrowded church was a blessing in disguise for Sri Lankan family who survived bombing
When Dilip Fernando arrived at St. Sebastian's Church in the Sri Lankan seaside town of Negombo on Easter Sunday, it was so crowded he went elsewhere for Mass. The decision probably saved his li...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Petronela Koa cries next to the coffin containing the body of her niece Adelina Sau, a domestic helper who died in Malaysia, at Kupang airport in Indonesia in February 2018. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,