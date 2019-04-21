Ambulances rush to the scene of a fatal bus accident near JR Sannomiya Station in Kobe on Sunday. | KYODO

National

Accident involving bus in Kobe leaves two people dead and at least six injured

Kyodo

KOBE - A public bus plowed into pedestrians crossing a road Kobe on Sunday, leaving two people dead and injuring at least six others.

The two who died were a man and a woman in their 20s, police said.

The city’s fire department said it received an emergency call at around 2 p.m. concerning the accident involving a city-run bus that occurred on a route near JR Sannomiya Station.

Police arrested Fumio Ono, the 64-year-old driver, at the scene for negligence resulting in death.

“The bus suddenly accelerated and hit people,” Ono was quoted by police as saying.

According to police, there were no passengers on the bus as they had disembarked before the accident occurred.

Police quoted Ono as saying the bus was supposed to stop at a line before a pedestrian crossing, but instead it suddenly accelerated, even though he said he had stepped on the brake.

