Business / Economy

Ministers play down Abe aide's comment suggesting Japan consumption tax hike could be delayed

Kyodo

Cabinet ministers on Friday played down remarks made the previous day by a close aide to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hinting at a delay of the consumption tax hike long planned for October.

The government has maintained that the consumption tax will be raised from 8 percent to 10 percent unless the economy suffers a shock on the scale of the global financial crisis triggered by the 2008 collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc.

“It is necessary to raise the tax … to secure a stable source of revenue for a social security system oriented to all generations in dealing with the biggest challenge of a declining birthrate and aging population,” Finance Minister Taro Aso said at a news conference.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga also reiterated the government policy, after Koichi Hagiuda, executive acting secretary general of Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party, said Thursday, “If the Bank of Japan’s tankan (business sentiment) survey for June shows a risky outlook … there would be a different development.”

The BOJ will release the next quarterly Tankan business confidence survey on July 1. Hagiuda told reporters Friday his remarks had represented his “personal view” and that he did “not intend to object to the government’s policy.”

Health minister Takumi Nemoto said, “It is important to fully prepare for the tax increase,” while education minister Masahiko Shibayama said, “We have a consistent stance to raise the tax after taking every possible measure against a possible reduction in demand.”

Aso suggested Hagiuda’s stance had not been widely known by high-ranking ruling party lawmakers and members of the government before his comments, saying, “At least Mr. (Toshihiro) Nikai and some others didn’t know about it in advance,” referring to the LDP secretary general.

Abe has postponed the plan to increase consumption tax twice — first from October 2015 to April 2017, and then to October 2019 — after the previous hike from 5 percent in April 2014 dented consumer spending and hurt the economy.

Signs of weakness in Japan’s economy shown by some economic indicators amid a slowdown in the Chinese economy have reinforced speculation that Abe may put off raising the consumption tax again.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Health insurance unions known as kenpo, like this one in Tokyo, are facing growing pressure to dissolve.
40% of Japan's health insurance unions on course to dissolve by 2022 as costs for elderly rise
Over 40 percent of health insurance unions known as kenpo, mainly for employees of large companies, are facing increased pressure to dissolve themselves by fiscal 2022, reflecting sharp in...
Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks bounce back on U.S. market rally
Stocks turned higher on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Friday, following an overnight rebound in U.S. equities. The 225-issue Nikkei average shot up 110.44 points, or 0.50 percent, to end at 22,200...
Transport ministry officials enter the headquarters of Suzuki Motor Corp. on Friday as part of an investigation into improper quality inspections related to the automaker's recall of more than 2 million cars in Japan.
Transport ministry inspects Suzuki's headquarters as part of probe into recall of 2 million vehicles
The transport ministry inspected the headquarters of Suzuki Motor Corp. on Friday as part of an investigation into improper quality inspections that has led the automaker to recall more than 2 mill...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

People walk past a large TV screen at JR Osaka Station in October 2018, showing news of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's announcement that consumption tax would be raised as planned. | KYODO

, , ,