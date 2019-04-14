During a visit Sunday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe listens as technicians explain the current situation at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture. | POOL / VIA KYODO

National

During visit to crippled Fukushima No. 1 plant, Abe gets updated about ongoing reconstruction work

Kyodo

FUKUSHIMA - Prime Minister Shinzo Abe toured the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant complex and nearby areas on Sunday to check on progress in reconstruction following the 2011 crisis.

His visit came after Olympics minister Yoshitaka Sakurada stepped down last week when remarks he made were deemed offensive to people affected by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, which also triggered one of world’s worst nuclear disasters.

“The government will do its utmost to rebuild (this area), engraving in our heart once again that each minister is in charge of reconstruction,” Abe said following his visit to the disaster-hit nuclear complex, his first since September 2013.

Abe said he confirmed “steady progress” in the decommissioning work at the plant that suffered core meltdowns in three of its reactors but noted that “many challenges” remain.

“The state will continue to stand at the forefront of the decommissioning work and the containment of radioactive water (that is accumulating at the plant),” he said.

Earlier in the day, Abe attended a ceremony to open a new town hall in Okuma, one of the two municipalities hosting the nuclear plant, and visited a soccer facility from which the Japan leg of the Tokyo Olympic torch relay will start in March 2020.

Abe said he wants to visit again to see the first torchbearer start the relay.

The J-Village facility, which was used as an operational base for dealing with the nuclear crisis, will fully reopen on Saturday.

The government lifted its mandatory evacuation order just last Wednesday over parts of Okuma.

The new town hall, however, is in a different area from where the original town hall was located in what was once Okuma’s center, as that part remains a no-go zone.

At the opening ceremony, Okuma Mayor Toshitsuna Watanabe said, “The new government building is at the forefront of the town’s revival, and it’s a symbol of the pledge to realize our reconstruction.”

The new town hall will start providing services on May 7.

But in the parts of Okuma where the evacuation order has been lifted — which cover 40 percent of the town’s total land area — only 367 people, or around 3.5 percent of the original population of 10,341, had registered as residents as of late March.

With people in parts of the Tohoku region still struggling to return to the lives they led before the disasters hit, Abe effectively sacked Sakurada over his gaffes and apologized to the public for appointing him.

At a fundraising party for a fellow ruling party lawmaker last Wednesday, Sakurada joked that the lawmaker’s political career was “more important” than the reconstruction of the affected region.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Hyogo police arrest man after he opened door of shinkansen train and stepped out onto tracks
A man in his 50s was arrested Sunday after he opened a door of a shinkansen train and stepped onto the tracks after the train made a sudden stop. Hyogo Prefectural Police officials said the man,...
People offer flowers and prayers Sunday at the Kumamoto Prefectural Government office, in the city of Kumamoto, where a ceremony was held to commemorate the victims of a series of powerful earthquakes that shook the area three years ago.
Ceremony held to remember victims of powerful 2016 Kumamoto Prefecture earthquakes
A ceremony was held in the city of Kumamoto on Sunday to remember people who died in a series of powerful earthquakes three years ago. A total of 345 people, including 75 bereaved family...
A joint study carried out by curry roux maker House Foods Corp. and a Kyoto University professor found that spices used in curries can curb respiratory problems caused by pollution-causing PM2.5 particles.
Joint study finds curry spices can suppress respiratory problems caused by PM2.5 particles
Spices commonly used in curry can curb respiratory problems caused by pollution-causing fine particles in the air, according to a joint study by Japanese curry roux maker House Foods Corp. and a...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

During a visit Sunday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe listens as technicians explain the current situation at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture. | POOL / VIA KYODO

, , ,