Facebook, Messenger and Instagram apps are are displayed on an iPhone in New York March 13. Facebook said Wednesday it is broadening its definition of hate speech to apply to "white nationalists" and "white separatists." The company previously allowed posts from those groups even though it has long banned "white supremacists." | AP

Business

Facebook moves to curb white nationalism, separatism on platform, steer searches to sites against hate

AFP-JIJI

LOS ANGELES - Facebook announced Wednesday it will ban praise or support for white nationalism and white separatism as part of a stepped-up crackdown on hate speech.

The ban will be enforced starting next week at the leading online social network and its image-centric messaging service Instagram.

“It’s clear that these concepts are deeply linked to organized hate groups and have no place on our services,” the social network said in a statement.

Facebook policies already banned posts endorsing white supremacy as part of its prohibition against spewing hate at people based on characteristics such as race, ethnicity or religion.

The ban had not applied to some postings because it was reasoned they were expressions of broader concepts of nationalism or political independence, according to the social network.

Facebook said that conversations with academics and “members of civil society” in recent months led it to view white nationalism and separatism as linked to organized hate groups.

“Going forward, while people will still be able to demonstrate pride in their ethnic heritage, we will not tolerate praise or support for white nationalism and separatism,” Facebook said.

People who enter search terms associated with white supremacy will get results referring them to resources such as Life After Hate, which focus on helping people turn their backs on such groups, according to the social network.

Amid pressure from governments around the world, Facebook in the past few years has ramped up machine learning and artificial intelligence tools for finding and removing hateful content while remaining open to free expression.

“Unfortunately, there will always be people who try to game our systems to spread hate,” Facebook said.

“Our challenge is to stay ahead by continuing to improve our technologies, evolve our policies and work with experts who can bolster our own efforts.”

Facebook said the new ban would not apply to topics such as American pride and Basque separatism, which “are an important part of people’s identity,” according to the statement.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Lloyd's of London former Chief Executive Officer,Inga Beale is seen in London in 2017. Lloyd's has promised strong action over sexual harassment after the centuries-old insurance market faced damaging allegations from female staff.
Lloyd's of London vows to tackle sexual harassment after female workers express outrage
Lloyd's of London has promised strong action over sexual harassment after the centuries-old insurance market faced damaging allegations from female staff. New chief executive John Neal on Wednes...
An attendee tests the camera "lossless" zoom function on a P30 Pro smartphone during a Huawei Technologies Co. launch event in Paris on Tuesday. French President Emmanuel Macron and his advisers avoided any public discussion of contentious issues including networks, while Huawei focused on promoting its consumer brand by unveiling the P30 smartphone line.
China's Huawei sees little impact on sales from U.S. broadside
The U.S. campaign against China's Huawei is having little impact on the company's sales and it is unlikely many countries will follow the United States in banning Huawei from building next-generati...
Co-chairs of a committee tapped by Nissan to improve its governance, lawyer Seiichiro Nishioka (left) and Sadayuki Sakakibara, the former chairman of business lobby Keidanren, give a news conference in Yokohama on Wednesday.
Panel urges Nissan to abolish chairman post to prevent one leader from holding excessive power
To prevent a sole executive from wielding excessive power, Nissan Motor Co. should abolish its chairman position and strengthen an independent monitoring governance system, a panel of experts co...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Facebook, Messenger and Instagram apps are are displayed on an iPhone in New York March 13. Facebook said Wednesday it is broadening its definition of hate speech to apply to "white nationalists" and "white separatists." The company previously allowed posts from those groups even though it has long banned "white supremacists." | AP

, , ,