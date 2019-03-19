Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a Cabinet meeting Tuesday on the employment of people with disabilities. | KYODO

National

Japan's government adopts bill to prevent padding of disabled employment figures

JIJI

Lawmakers at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday adopted a bill intended to prevent government ministries, agencies and other public organizations from overstating the employment of disabled people.

Under the bill, which amends the law on promoting the employment of people with disabilities, public organizations will be required to preserve documents used to determine whether a job candidate is recognized as having disabilities.

Also, the labor ministry will be granted review and advisory powers to check whether such agencies are employing disabled people according to the rules.

The bill also includes further measures to promote the employment of people with disabilities.

The government will set up a benefits system for private-sector companies that employ disabled people working between 10 and 20 hours a week. Through the system, the government hopes to encourage firms to employ people with mental disabilities who struggle to work long hours.

It will also create a system to accredit smaller businesses that are proactive about employing disabled people.

Public institutions will be obliged to draw up and announce plans on employing disabled people. The bill calls on them to make efforts to improve their work environment by appointing officials to oversee such matters, as well as counselors.

In addition to the measures approved at the Cabinet meeting, the government has decided to introduce penalties for central government ministries and agencies, such as reducing their personnel budgets, if they fail to meet the legally required employment rate for people with disabilities.

That plan was decided at a meeting of related ministers, held before the Cabinet meeting.

“The government must work as one to handle the matter properly,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at the meeting.

Last year, central government ministries and agencies were found to have overstated the number of employees with disabilities by a total of 3,700 as of June 2017.

A number of missteps by ministries and agencies were revealed, such as concluding that a person was disabled from the results of medical examinations without checking disability certificates or other necessary documents.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Osaka Metro Co. has taken down its foreign language website after a botched automated translation went viral on social media.
All aboard the Sakai Muscle Line? Osaka Metro axes foreign language website after botched transla...
Punctual trains. Rat-free platforms. A high standard of cleanliness. The Japanese commuter railway system is known for efficient, sanitary and high quality service. But creating an accura...
Crown Prince Naruhito (left), Emperor Akihito (second from left) and other Imperial family members attend a spring concert for gagaku, Japan's ancient court music, in the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Monday.
Japan to invite guests from 195 nations for events marking enthronement of new Emperor
The government said Tuesday it will send invitations to 195 nations for events in the fall to mark Crown Prince Naruhito's enthronement, following Emperor Akihito's abdication next month. The ab...
Mariko Saya (standing, right), a multicultural education coordinator and Japanese-language teacher, talks with foreign students during a class at Sagami Koyokan High School in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture.
Zama school gives helping hand to foreign students struggling with Japanese life
A public high school in Kanagawa Prefecture is providing a safety net to foreign students who face difficulties in their day-to-day lives, helping them with everything from the Japanese language...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a Cabinet meeting Tuesday on the employment of people with disabilities. | KYODO

, ,