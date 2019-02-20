Tokyo stocks rise further on yen's weakening

Stocks gained further ground on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday, helped partly by the yen’s fall against the dollar.

The 225-issue Nikkei average gained 128.84 points, or 0.60 percent, to end at 21,431.49, its highest finish since Dec. 17 last year. On Tuesday, the key market gauge climbed 20.80 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues was up 6.95 points, or 0.43 percent, at 1,613.47. It rose 4.56 points the previous day.

The indexes extended their winning streaks to a third day.

In the morning, the market was buoyed by futures-linked buying spurred by the yen’s drop, with the Nikkei briefly gaining over 190 points.

Stocks lost some of the steam in afternoon trading, falling prey to sales reflecting a pause in the downswing of the Japanese currency, according to market sources.

The market performed well in the morning thanks to lingering hopes for progress in U.S.-China trade talks, Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Naito Securities Co., said.

But selling to cash in on gains increased after the Nikkei approached the psychologically important 21,500 line, he noted.

Hiroaki Kuramochi, chief market analyst at Saxo Bank Securities Ltd., cited foreign players’ selling amid a halt to the yen’s drop as a factor in the market’s failure to advance further in the afternoon.

He sounded upbeat, however, saying that “Japanese stocks are expected to rise further” in the near future, as they are still lagging behind U.S. equities.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,196 to 846 on the TSE’s first section, while 88 issues were unchanged.

Volume grew to 1,168 million shares from Tuesday’s 1,066 million shares.

Alconix shot up 13.08 percent, with investors taking heart from the nonferrous metal trader’s own share buybacks carried out on Wednesday, brokers said.

Also on the plus side were technology conglomerate SoftBank Group and air conditioner manufacturer Daikin.

By contrast, Pola Orbis met with selling after Daiwa Securities lowered its investment rating and target share price for the cosmetics maker.

Among other losers were maker of chip manufacturing equipment Tokyo Electron and oil company Showa Shell.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average rose 120 points to 21,420.