Japanese abductee, missing since 1978, living in Pyongyang: source

North Korea has informed Japan that Minoru Tanaka, a Hyogo Prefecture native who vanished in 1978, is living in Pyongyang with his wife and children, Kyodo News reported Friday, quoting unnamed Japanese government sources.

The government claims Tanaka was kidnapped by North Korean agents while staying in Europe.

Pyongyang also reportedly told Tokyo that Tatsumitu Kaneda, one of his coworkers at a noodle shop, is also living in Pyongyang with his wife and children.

Japanese officials were told that neither Tanaka nor Kaneda intends to return to Japan, according to Kyodo News.

The government has long suspected that Kaneda, who was 26 when he disappeared, could have been abducted by North Korean agents. Pyongyang has maintained that all issues related to the abductions of Japanese by North Korean spies have already been resolved.

Tanaka was 28 when he disappeared. The government added him to the official list of abductees in April 2005.

Pyongyang had claimed it could not confirm whether he had ever entered North Korea.

Tanaka’s case came to light in 1997 after a now-deceased man believed to be a spy for the North confessed that Tanaka was taken to North Korea via Vienna at the invitation of the noodle shop owner, who was also a spy for Pyongyang.

The last record of Tanaka’s existence was his departure from Narita Airport in June 1978. He has not been heard from since.

Japanese officials have not met with either man, and a senior Foreign Ministry official declined to comment.

Japan officially lists 17 of its citizens as having been kidnapped by North Korean agents and suspects the North’s involvement in many more disappearances of Japanese nationals.

Of the 17, five were repatriated in 2002.

The bizarre and tragic stories of Japanese abductees have caught the attention of the Japanese public, and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has pledged that resolving the abduction issue is one of his top priorities as a politician.