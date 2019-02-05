A tourist shows off her handmade udon noodles during a cooking class in Mitoyo, Kagawa Prefecture, in August. | COURTESY OF UDON HOUSE / VIA KYODO

National

Noodle hotel in Kagawa, Japan's 'Udon Prefecture,' invites visitors to try their hand at local soul food

Kyodo

TAKAMATSU, KAGAWA PREF. - When it comes to this country and noodles, non-Japanese people probably think first of ramen. But Kagawa Prefecture prides itself on serving the best udon, and now has a hotel that doubles as a cookery school dedicated to the local delicacy.

The Udon House opened last October in the city of Mitoyo, in a traditional-style 80-year-old home.

“We hope to promote the local region through the culture of sanuki udon,” said the hotel’s manager, Kanako Harada, referring to Kagawa’s famous thick and chewy noodles.

Guests take half-day classes taught by udon masters, learning the tricks necessary to turn wheat flour into the local soul food. To cater to the rising number of foreign visitors, the hotel has staff who can speak English, Chinese and Korean.

Still, the bulk of guests are Japanese. Kaori Yamada, a 44-year-old university lecturer visiting from Kyoto in late December, said the udon-making lesson was very detailed and she was impressed with how the teachers took account of participants’ individual needs.

Harada, the manager, hails from Tokyo and had worked in Rakuten Inc.’s travel department until spring 2017.

She moved to Mitoyo last June after being involved in the launch of Setouchi Udon Co., a local trading company fully funded by the city.

Drawing on her global travel experiences as a student and later work in the tourism industry, Harada said, “I came to realize that travelers desire to learn about the local culture of where they are visiting.”

So far, foreign visitors account for some 20 percent of guests, but Harada said interest from overseas picked up after the hotel was featured on CNN’s travel website in January.

“I want to show that a local community in Shikoku is capable of being directly connected to the world,” she said.

The hotel offers two dormitory-type rooms and one Japanese-style room. The standard plan, which includes an udon class and a visit to a local farm, in addition to dinner and breakfast, is priced at ¥29,800 per person, excluding tax.

Kagawa, which promotes itself as Japan’s “Udon Prefecture,” is situated on the Seto Inland Sea and is a famed location on the 88-temple Shikoku Henro pilgrimage route.

The nearby island of Naoshima is famous as a contemporary art hub, while the olive-producing island of Shodoshima boasts of its picturesque “Angel Road” sand bar that only appears during low tide.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Prince Hisahito
Bucking Imperial tradition, Prince Hisahito to enter Ochanomizu University Junior High School
Prince Hisahito, 12, is set to advance to Ochanomizu University Junior High School in April, the Imperial Household Agency has announced. The prince, the third child of Prince Akishino and Princ...
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meet on the sidelines of a Group of 20 gathering in Hamburg, Germany, in July 2017.
Feud between major U.S. allies Japan and South Korea deepens as Trump sits it out
Donald Trump's desire to put "America first" has fostered new disputes between the United States and its allies. In Asia, old rivalries are also roaring back. Ties between Japan and South Korea ...
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping look on during day two of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, on Sept. 12 last year.
Abe asked China's Xi to visit Japan twice in 2019, for Osaka G20 and state visit in fall, sources...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Japan twice this year as Tokyo seeks a further improvement in relations with Beijing through a series of top-level meetings...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A tourist shows off her handmade udon noodles during a cooking class in Mitoyo, Kagawa Prefecture, in August. | COURTESY OF UDON HOUSE / VIA KYODO

, , , , ,