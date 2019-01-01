People celebrate the new year as they take part in a new year countdown event at Shibuya crossing in Tokyo from late Monday to early Tuesday. | REUTERS

Suspected driver claims act of terror as car runs down pedestrians on closed-off Tokyo street, injuring eight

Eight people were injured — one seriously — in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward in the early hours of Tuesday as a car ploughed into pedestrians on Takeshita Street, authorities said.

Police detained a man who is believed to be the driver of the rental car with an Osaka license plate. Investigative sources quoted the man who claimed to be in his 20s as saying he has perpetrated an act of terrorism.

The scene of the suspected car attack on Takeshita Street is close to JR Harajuku Station and Meiji Shrine. The street was closed to vehicular traffic at the time as it was expected to be crowded on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

