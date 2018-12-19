Ex-head of bankrupt kimono firm Harenohi gets 30 months in prison for fraud

The former head of a bankrupt rental kimono firm was sentenced to 30 months in prison Wednesday for swindling banks of money to keep his business running until its abrupt closure before Coming of Age Day this year.

Yoichiro Shinozaki, 56, the former president of the now-defunct Harenohi, was convicted of defrauding around ¥65 million from two banks in September 2016 by presenting padded earnings reports. The sudden closure of his business left some 2,000 women without formal attire for their once-in-a-lifetime event.

In Japan, many women wear lavish furisode kimono, often costing several hundred thousand yen if purchased, to mark the day when municipalities hold ceremonies for new 20-year-olds around Coming of Age Day, on the second Monday of January.

The accused “went way over the line as a business manager,” presiding Judge Hidetaka Watanabe said in handing down the ruling at the Yokohama District Court. “His actions deserve strong condemnation because he selfishly ordered an accounting officer to tamper with documents in order to keep running the company.”

The defendant defrauded the banks with no intention to pay back the loans and padded the earnings reports to cover up the fact that his company was actually in the red, according to the ruling.

According to a bankruptcy administrator, Harenohi went under owing an estimated ¥1.09 billion, of which ¥345 million was from customers. Most of the debt has not been repaid, the ruling said.

During the trial, prosecutors had sought a five-year prison term for what they described as a premeditated crime. But the defense counsel had demanded a suspended sentence claiming that Shinozaki truly wanted to rent out kimono to women participating in the event. He has admitted to swindling the money.

The district court said the jail term for Shinozaki was shorter than demanded by the prosecutors as he has apologized to those troubled by the sudden shutdown of his business.

Shinozaki said during the trial, “I did something that I cannot make up for during my lifetime. I deeply regret it. I am very sorry.”

Harenohi’s abrupt closure before the celebratory occasion on Jan. 8 caused a furor among numerous female clients in the Hachioji area of Tokyo and Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture. But the company has not been charged for the financial damage inflicted on the customers.

Police initially sought to charge the firm with customer fraud but gave up after finding it had been preparing kimono even as its business was deteriorating.