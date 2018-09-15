Japanese cop loses his gun while guarding Abe’s motorcade in Wakayama
This area in the city of Wakayama, shown Saturday, is where a police officer lost a loaded pistol while guarding Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's motorcade. | KYODO

Japanese cop loses his gun while guarding Abe’s motorcade in Wakayama

Kyodo

WAKAYAMA – A police officer dropped a loaded pistol while guarding Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s motorcade in the city of Wakayama on Friday night, the police said, adding the gun was returned by a member of the public about an hour after it was mislaid.

The automatic weapon slipped out of its holster and onto the road while he was leaning out the window of a police car to direct traffic at around 7:50 p.m. Friday, the police said Saturday.

A resident taking a walk found the gun and handed it in at around 9:10 p.m. to one of the 50 or so officers who were combing the area for the weapon.

Abe was on his way to Kyoto after attending a meeting about his Liberal Democratic Party’s upcoming leadership election.

The officer, in his 20s, was not using his holster strap but didn’t violate the police department’s gun-carrying protocol as he was working in plain clothes rather than in uniform, according to the police.

The police disclosed the incident at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

“It is very regrettable that such an incident occurred. We will make every effort to prevent a recurrence,” Katsuro Matoba, security division chief at the Wakayama Prefectural Police, said in a statement.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Ground Self-Defense Force members from the 1st Airborne Brigade take part in an annual military exercise at the Narashino exercise field in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, in January 2016.
SDF to conduct first joint military exercises in Japan with British Army
The Defense Ministry's Ground Staff Office has said the Self-Defense Forces will conduct their first joint exercises in Japan with the British Army, aiming to improve tactical capabilities and s...
Image Not Available
JAXA launch of ISS supply ship delayed again, this time by equipment flaw
A rocket launch to resupply the International Space Station was delayed again on Saturday by an "serious" equipment problem, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. said. "We faced a rather seri...
A dam for Hokkaido Electric Power Co.'s Kyogoku pumped hydroelectric power plant, whose Nos. 1 and 2 generators have come back online.
Power-saving campaign scaled down in quake-hit Hokkaido after two generators go back online
The government is scaling down a Hokkaido power-saving campaign that was implemented after the powerful earthquake of Sept. 6. Industry minister Hiroshige Seko told a news conference on F...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

This area in the city of Wakayama, shown Saturday, is where a police officer lost a loaded pistol while guarding Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's motorcade. | KYODO

,