Japan is among the four teams that will participate in next month’s SheBelieves Cup, a women’s invitational soccer tournament hosted by the United States, the Japan Football Association said Tuesday.

The sixth edition of the SheBelieves Cup will take place from Feb. 18 to 24 and feature four of the top-10 teams in FIFA’s most recent rankings, with the U.S. occupying top spot, Canada and Brazil tied for eighth, and Japan 10th.

The defending champion Americans have won the SheBelieves Cup three times. France won in 2017 and England in 2019.

The matches will be played in three doubleheaders at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida, which also hosted the first doubleheader of the 2020 SheBelieves Cup in March shortly before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the international soccer calendar.

All four nations competing in the 2021 SheBelieves Cup have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, and all four also made the knockout phase of the 2019 World Cup in France.

Japan will take on Brazil in the opener on Feb. 18, before facing Canada on Feb. 21 and the U.S. on Feb. 24.