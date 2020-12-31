The Premier League said it had “no plans” to pause the season and had confidence in its protocols after a third match was postponed due to coronavirus outbreaks.

Tottenham’s home match against Fulham was scrapped just three hours before the scheduled start due to a number of COVID-19 cases at the visiting club.

It’s the third Premier League match to be wiped out by the virus — joining Newcastle’s match with Aston Villa earlier this month and Monday’s game between Everton and Manchester City.

The Premier League announced Tuesday that there had been a season-high 18 positive tests in its latest round of testing.

Britain is struggling with another surge in the virus, with an overall death toll of more than 72,500 — one of the worst in the world.

But league officials issued a statement late Wednesday expressing their determination to complete the schedule.

“The Premier League has not discussed pausing the season and has no plans to do so,” it said.

“The league continues to have confidence in its COVID-19 protocols to enable fixtures to be played as scheduled, and these protocols continue to have the full backing of government.

“With the health of players and staff the priority, the league is also fully supportive of how clubs are implementing the protocols and rules.”

