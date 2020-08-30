The Milwaukee Bucks came to the arena and prepared for a game, just as they did three days earlier.

This time, they played it.

The rescheduled Game 5 of the Bucks’ series against Orlando began Saturday as the NBA postseason resumed after a historic stoppage that players hope will bring change in their communities.

“It was a moment in which the world needed and obviously we know this is going to be a long, ongoing process,” Bucks guard Wesley Matthews said. “But we’re in. We’re in the trenches and we’re in this fight for the long haul.”

The teams were scheduled to play Wednesday afternoon, but the Bucks decided not to take the court to show their frustration over the police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, along with other acts of racial injustice.

That led to a two-day postponement of games that ended when players and owners agreed to expanded initiatives, many tied to increased voting awareness and opportunities, such as the use of NBA arenas as polling sites. Teams then began practicing again Friday and three games were to be played Saturday.

The Bucks won 118-104 to reach the second round, where they will face Miami. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points and 17 rebounds.

Matthews said he was putting on his uniform shorts about 20 minutes before the game was set to begin Wednesday when the Bucks decided they wouldn’t play. The Magic were already on the court warming up.

Guard George Hill, who earlier in the week said teams shouldn’t have even come to the bubble because it took attention away from fighting racial injustice, decided he wouldn’t play. So did Sterling Brown, who has a federal lawsuit pending against the city of Milwaukee alleging he was targeted because he was Black and that his civil rights were violated in January 2018 when officers used a stun gun on him after a parking violation.

The Bucks followed along and were prepared to forfeit, which would have trimmed their series lead to 3-2.

“Obviously there’s consequences that happen with not going out there and as a team we decided to forfeit the game, but I did not even second-guess what I was doing even for a second,” Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo said. “As I said, I love G-Hill, I love Sterling. I’m proud of my teammates, everyone, that we were able to be in the right side of history.”

Antetokounmpo said he had experienced racism growing up in Greece, but didn’t understand the fear Blacks feel in the U.S. until his rookie season. Former Bucks forward Caron Butler, who grew up in Wisconsin, told him to pull down the hood of his sweatshirt whenever he was walking late at night.

The Magic refused to accept the forfeit and NBA players stood behind the Bucks, even though some were frustrated the Bucks acted alone without consulting them.

Matthews apologized for that but said the aftermath has confirmed for the Bucks that they made the right decision.

“We didn’t think that this was going to turn the way that it did, but we are grateful for the fact that that moment, that pause, that postponement was able to help everybody reflect again and realize that everybody’s got to step up,” Matthews said.

Coach Mike Budenholzer praised his players for their leadership and commitment in taking the risk they did.

The Bucks remained in their locker room for hours after the game was set to begin, during which time they spoke with Wisconsin officials. Matthews said that showed the impact athletes can have.

The players had another meaningful call, speaking to Blake’s family.

“I think that brought tears to everybody’s eyes because you felt that,” Matthews said. “We didn’t need any other validation after talking to them about what we did, to hear that we were able to bring a smile to not only his face but the face of his parents.”

Hill said at one point he considered leaving Disney but decided he can’t give up on his team, that had the NBA’s best record.

“We’re trying to continue to make change for our city. I told them I want to stand with them just as much as they stood with me the other day,” Hill said. “I decided to go back out there, leave my own personal ego back where it is and focus on my team and my brothers, and that’s what I did today.”

Lakers 131, Trail Blazers 122

LeBron James had 36 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and the Los Angeles Lakers advanced to the Western Conference semifinals, beating the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers 131-122 in Game 5 on Saturday night.

Anthony Davis had a playoff-best 43 points for the top-seeded Lakers in their first playoff appearance since 2013.

The Lakers will play the winner of the series between Houston and Oklahoma City.

CJ McCollum had 36 points for the surprisingly scrappy Trail Blazers, who played without injured All-Star guard Damian Lillard. Carmelo Anthony added 27 points.

Rockets 114, Thunder 80

James Harden scored 31 points and Russell Westbrook returned to face his former team in the playoffs for the first time, helping Houston beat Oklahoma City for a 3-2 series lead.

Robert Covington added 22 points and Eric Gordon had 20. The Rockets can advance to the conference semifinals with a victory Monday.

Westbrook, who had played played just one game since Aug. 4 because of a quadriceps injury — missing the Rockets’ first four playoff games – had seven points, six rebounds and seven assists in 23 minutes.

Dennis Schroder led the Thunder with 19 points despite being ejected midway through the third quarter for hitting P.J. Tucker in the groin; Tucker also was ejected after retaliating with a head-butt.

Steven Adams had 12 points and 14 rebounds, and Darius Bazley had 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Thunder. They trailed by three at halftime before giving up 19 of the first 21 points of the third.

Houston scored 20 of the game’s first 27 points, but the Thunder erased the deficit in the second — taking a brief lead of as many as five points — before the Rockets took a 48-45 lead into the half. Houston outscored the Thunder 37-18 in the third.