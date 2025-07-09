Following deadly floods in Texas, misinformation from both left- and right-wing users was roiling social media, with liberals baselessly blaming staffing cuts at U.S. weather agencies for flawed warning systems and conservatives ramping up conspiracy theories.

The catastrophic floods over the weekend have left more than 100 people dead, including more than two dozen girls and counselors at a riverside summer camp, with rescuers racing Tuesday to search for dozens of people still missing.

Multiple left-leaning accounts on the platform X peddled the unfounded claim that staffing cuts at the National Weather Service (NWS) by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration had "degraded" its forecasting ability.