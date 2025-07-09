When children with disabilities in Japan graduate from special education high schools, the support services they have relied on are abruptly discontinued, leaving their parents in a difficult position.

Many such parents, who have been balancing work and care-giving responsibilities, are often forced to leave their jobs to devote more time to caring for their children. This situation, known as the "age 18 barrier," frequently leads to financial hardship.

In response, some businesses and local governments have developed support measures to help parents remain in the workforce.