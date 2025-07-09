Taiwan's government is pleased with Nagasaki's decision to allow it to send attendees to the peace ceremony on Aug. 9, the anniversary of the 1945 atomic bombing of the city, a spokesperson for Taiwan's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

This will be the first time for Taiwan to send people to Nagasaki's peace ceremony, according to the Taiwanese ministry. Taiwan representatives will also attend Hiroshima's ceremony on Aug. 6 for the first time.

The spokesperson said Taiwan will select appropriate attendees, adding that it has been hoping to attend both ceremonies to promote its diplomatic values of freedom, democracy, peace and human rights.

Initially, Nagasaki did not invite Taiwan to its peace ceremony, prompting the Taiwanese ministry to express regret.